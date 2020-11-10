Pedro Ibarra

Funeral services for Pedro Ibarra, 69, of Brownwood, will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, November 13, 2020 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 6:00 until 8:00, with the Holy Rosary being recited at 7:00. Burial will follow in the Greenleaf Cemetery.

Pedro passed from this life on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in San Angelo.

Pedro was born September 23, 1951 in Allende, Mexico to Jose and Antonia Ibarra, the sixth of twenty children. He met his beloved wife, Victoria and began a family that blessed them with 4 children and many grandchildren. Pedro enjoyed work and was always doing something. He would break things so that he could rebuild them. He worked with cattle most of his life, but his work around the house with his family is what he was passionate about. He loved to cook out, garden alongside his wife, play with the grandkids and being with family and friends. Pedro was a devoted Catholic and loved the Lord with all his heart. He enjoyed traveling to Mexico with his family to visit family that lived there. Pedro worked hard all his life until his heart caused him to slow down. He must be so happy and rejoicing now that he is with his parents, daughter, brothers and sisters. He will always be remembered as one of the greatest men ever.

Pedro is survived by his beloved wife, Victoria Ibarra of Brownwood; son, Frank Ibarra of Brownwood; daughters, Claudia Ibarra of Brownwood and Andrea Ibarra Ojeda of Eastland; 17 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild and several nieces, nephews and many friends.

Pedro was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Antonia Ibarra; daughter, Martha Ibarra; 4 brothers, Jose, Andres, Rogelio and Elias Ibarra; 2 sisters, Tencha Ibarra and Martha Ibarra.

