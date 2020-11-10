Ronald Hays, Sr.

.Funeral services for Ronald Hays, Sr., age 75, of Vernon, formerly of Brownwood, will be held at 10:00am, Friday, November 13, 2020 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the Rock Church Cemetery near Blanket. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 6:00 until 8:00.

Ronald died November 9, 2020, in Vernon, after a short illness.

Ronald Leslie Hays Sr. was born in Brownwood, on November 4, 1945, to Leslie Monroe Hays Jr. and Bessie Mae Mackey Hays. He graduated high school in Oklaunion, Texas, where he met the love of his life Nancy Joyce McDuff. He joined the Navy after marriage and then moved to Arkansas to join his father and grandfather that at that time were raising chickens. The family moved back to Texas where he worked for Ross Port-A-Plant for several years before moving back to Vernon to work as a cowboy on the WT Waggoner Estate Ranch for 10 years. They moved back to Blanket and retired from R&S Industries, formerly Ross Company. Ronald then spent a big part of retirement raising show goats with Joyce.

He was preceded in death by his father Les, mother Bess, and wife Joyce.

Survivors include a sister, Lynda and husband Richard “Dicky” Crawford of Boerne, two children, Adena and husband Oscar Downes of Zephyr, Ron and wife Kim Hays of Vernon, five grandchildren, Tanner and wife Kelsie Downes of Brownwood, Colten Hays of Chandler Arizona, Gunnar Hays of Vernon, Katelyn Fouse of Vernon, Krista Hays of Vernon, one brand spanking new great-grandchild Hadley Grace Downes of Brownwood, many cousins, nieces, nephews and some very special in-laws.

Condolences, memories and tributes can be offered to the family online at heartlandfuneralhome.net

Published on November 10, 2020