Graveside funeral service for Anita Mae DeHay will be Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 11:00 am at Eastlawn Memorial Park, Early, Texas. In support of the health and wellbeing of all, please wear face coverings at the service. Billy Slaymaker will officiate.

Anita Mae Griggs DeHay passed away November 9, 2020, at Buffalo Creek Assisted Living in Waxahachie, Texas, ten days before her 97th birthday. She was able to remain in her home in Brown County until 2 years ago due to the help and assistance from her sister, Betty Keeler.

Anita was born November 19, 1923, in Owens, Texas, to Rubye and George Griggs. She graduated from Zephyr High School. She married Tommie DeHay, April 6, 1944, and they were married 67 years at the time of his death.

Anita was a longtime member of Coggin Avenue Baptist Church where she was active for many years as a Sunday School teacher and Vacation Bible School worker. She was a member of the Visionaries Sunday School Class and always helped to prepare benevolence meals. Anita was a dedicated, loving mother always and she so loved her country life with Tommie. Nothing made her happier than being surrounded by her sons and their families, including her four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Anita enjoyed life and had many friends. She loved her family and friends fiercely.

Anita is survived by two sons, Dr. Griggs DeHay (Gay) of Waxahachie, Steve DeHay (Peggy) of Lubbock. Grandchildren, Derek Griggs DeHay (Sarah) of Austin, Amber Graham (Cory) of Lubbock, Tyler DeHay (Kerrie) of Lubbock, Natalie Strouse (Kyle) of Dallas. Great grandchildren Charlotte, Lucy, & C.C. DeHay, Lily and Wren Graham, Scarlett and Theodore Griggs Strouse, sister, Betty Keeler of Zephyr, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Anita was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Tommie, and brother, Bill Griggs.

Arrangements under direction of Heartland Funeral Home in Early.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Coggin Avenue Baptist Church building and improvement fund, American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.

Published on November 11, 2020