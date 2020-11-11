Bobbie Slaughter

Bobbie Slaughter, 95, passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Houston. A Graveside service will be held Saturday November 14, 2020 at 1pm at Greenleaf Cemetery. Bobbie Slaughter was born in Brownwood, Texas, on Sept. 30, 1925, to John and Robbie Sepolen, the youngest of three, and the only girl. Lovingly known as Grandmommy, Aunt Bob, and Bobbie Jean, she was a lifelong Texan who was petite in stature (5 feet tall) but big and bright like her home state. Bobbie grew up in Brownwood, where she attended Hardin High School and played point guard on the basketball team. She was an inspiring and accomplished role model having received her undergraduate degree from Prairie View A&M University and a master’s degree in education from Texas Southern University – two historically black universities.

Bobbie was a lifelong educator, having taught for more than 20 years with a specialization in reading development. She had a great love for children and left a positive life-changing impact on students who had the privilege of having her as their teacher. Bobbie was a faithful servant of the Lord. As a devoted member of Trinity United Methodist Church for 65 years, she served in the Woman's Ministry as a communion steward.

Always welcoming, loving, and forgiving, Bobbie was never one to hold a grudge. She had a zest for life and delighted in hosting festivities and serving her magnificent food, including her signature dishes: cherry delight and copper penny carrots. She always looked forward to her weekly gatherings with the Monday Night Ladies Bonanza Club. Bobbie was a remarkable person with many talents and interests. During her lifetime she traveled internationally and to all 50 states. She was an avid sports fan, enthusiastic gardener, formidable bridge player, engaged community activist, fishing enthusiast and passionate reader. She was very active well into her 80s and 90s – swimming, traveling and learning the newest technology. She also took great dedication and pride in her hobby as a family genealogist, preserving the family’s deep and rich legacy for future generations by sharing her research with family and showcasing her work in several publications. Her community activism spanned decades, supporting voter registration drives and encouraging political engagement with the young and old. Her love and concern for others led her to join several civic organizations such as the Eastern Star, Prairie View A&M Alumni Association, and the Texas Retired Teachers Association, among others.

A wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Bobbie Jean, the matriarch of the family was well-loved and cherished. She is survived by her daughter from her first union, Robbie Marie Evans of Houston; granddaughters Anana Evans of Palmetto, Ga., and Salisha Evans of Atlanta, Ga; and her great-granddaughter, Myka McKenzie Evans-Potts of Palmetto. Her blended family includes daughter Mellanese Slaughter Lofton of Hoeilaart, Belgium; granddaughter Marilyn Slaughter of Rosharon, Texas, and niece Emma Harris of Sacramento, Calif. Here are just a few of the many family and friends who meant so much to Bobbie: Cousins Cathy and Malcolm Hygh of Katy, Texas, Nellie Spencer of Tyler, Texas, and Phyllis Purvis of Sacramento; Elwyn Lee of Houston; nephew, John Sepolen (Michelle) of San Francisco; Ken Williams and Angela and Bruce Oren of New Haven, Conn.; cousins Melvin Houston (Georgia) of Lubbock, Texas, Anthony Bocknite of San Antonio, Paul and Allan (Mary) Bocknite, Ronald Thomas, Donald Ray Thomas and Michael Kelly of Brownwood, Texas; The Evans Family (Houston and Atlanta); Gema Hinojosa, Edward Kemp (Connie), The Burrell Family, Bettye Palmer, and Venecia McQueen of Houston, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Bobbie Jean is preceded in death by her parents, John and Robbie Sepolen; her two brothers and their wives, John Will (Marie) and Warren Lee Sepolen (Lorraine); and husband Albert Slaughter.

Private burial services held on Nov. 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Greenleaf Cemetery, Brownwood, Texas. Pastor Ed C. Jones III of Trinity United Methodist Church in Houston to officiate. Due to the pandemic, a service will be scheduled at a later time to celebrate and honor our dear Bobbie Jean with family and friends.

Services intrusted to Brownwood Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at brownwoodfuneralhome.net

Published on November 11, 2020