Monica Slagle Thomison

Monica Slagle Thomison, 64, of Dickinson died Nov. 10, 2020 in Dickson.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at Mount Olive Cemetery in Mills County under the direction of Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home.

She was born Aug. 10, 1956 in Marion, Va. to Harold and DeLois Slagle. She married Darrell Thomison on Aug. 26, 1972 in Goldthwaite. She was a member of Dickinson Baptist Church. She was a banker.

She is survived by her husband, Darrell Thomison of Dickinson, and siblings, Belinda Weidebusch of Brownwood, Beverly Hetzel and Teresa Higgins of Santa Fe.

She was preceded in death by her parents and

Published on November 11, 2020