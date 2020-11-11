Oliver Leonard Spratt

Oliver Leonard Spratt 97, of Brownwood, passed away November 7, 2020 surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held Thursday November 12, 2020 at Abundant Life Church at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020, 6-8pm at Brownwood Funeral Home.

Oliver was born March 6, 1923 to Tommie and Mattie Jackson Spratt of Bivins, TX. He received his primary education from Blevins High School.

He was a dedicated member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Oliver moved to Brownwood from Ft. Worth with Swift packing Company in 1971. He worked at Swift for 39 years. He retired in 1983 and continued doing what he loved most building and remodeling homes. He was a master carpenter with works in Ft. Worth and Brownwood.

He has 3 children from a previous marriage to Leo E. McClellan. 2 daughters; Linda Spratt, Sareta Spratt Delgado, and 1 son; Robert L. Spratt

In 1975 Oliver married Carol Hester Spratt with 2 children. 1 son; Shawn Hollingsworth and 1 daughter; Charrisse Hollingsworth McArthur.

Oliver was preceded in death by parents Tommie and Mattie Jackson Spratt, 9 Brothers, and 7 sisters.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Carol Spratt, 3 daughters; Linda Spratt, Sareta Spratt Delgado, Charrisse Hollingsworth McArthur, 2 sons; Robert L. Spratt, Shawn Hollingsworth and special son Robert Morrison. A special Sister in law; Ruth Spratt of Texarkana Texas. 11 grandchildren, Mia Berniard, Robert L. Spratt II, Angela King, Michael Spratt, Chase McKinney, April Melendez, Ashley Hollingsworth, Chad Hollingsworth, Brock Woods, Courtney Hollingsworth, Graylon Brown, 8 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Published on November 11, 2020