Barbie Bennett

Loving Wife, Mother, and Grandmother, Barbie Bennett entered the gates of Heaven to with her Lord and Savior and reunited with the love of her life on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at the age of 86.

Graveside Services for Barbie will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Eastlawn Memorial Park with Dallas Huston officiating; visitation will be held prior to services from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at Blaylock Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home.

Barbie was born on May 21, 1934, to Elvin and Hazel (Millholland) Stanke in Brownwood; she remained a lifelong resident of Brownwood. She worked for TXDot in the credit union for many years before going to work for her husband, Bill Bennett, at Bennett’s Body Shop.

She was a longtime member of Coggin Ave. Baptist Church. She loved crocheting and sewing. Barbie also enjoyed cooking and loved her family and taking care of them. She doted on her husband for 65 years before his passing in 2018, which left a large void in her world.

Barbie is survived granddaughters, Hayli Henry and husband Heath of Brownwood, Tiffany Price and husband John of Brownwood, and Shawna Fulton of Early; great-grandchildren: Josh Cox of Brownwood, Jake Cox and wife Kadie of Brownwood, Zac Fulton and wife Catherine of Georgetown, Tanner Cox and fiancé JoAn of Brownwood, Dylan Person and wife Meagan of Brownwood, Jared Fulton and fiancé Hunter Coffee of Early, Justin Price of San Marcos, Carly Person of Brownwood, Karter Gross of Brownwood, and Bhrenlyn Fulton of Early; and one great-great-grandson, River D Cox. She is also survived by numerous other family and countless friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Bennett; daughter, Kim Scott; granddaughter, Marri Fulton and husband Tim; and 2 brothers.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com.

Published on November 12, 2020