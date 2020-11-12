Jessie Davee

Jessie Davee, 90, of Goldthwaite died Nov. 11, 2020 in Hamilton.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 in Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery.

She was born June 6, 1930 in Cleburne to Calvin and Mary Keller. She was a rancher. She was a member of Center City Baptist Church. She married Lloyd Davee on July 22, 1960 in Comanche.

She is survived by her son, Leon Davee of Fort Worth; her daughter, Ann Vincent of Fort Worth; and her sister, Mary Loggins of Henrietta, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son, her grandson and her brother.

