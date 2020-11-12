Judy Zabel

Judy Gayle Zabel (née McIntire), 69, of Early, passed away at 2 pm November 10, 2020 at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. She was born July 20, 1951 in Brady, Texas to William Harvey McIntire and Ruby Lee McIntire. She married Richard (Rick) Alan Zabel December 19, 1970.

Judy is survived by her husband Rick, their two children Melissa Myers and Brad Zabel and wife Patricia. She is also survived by her two grandsons Kolton and Tristen and their dad Kenneth. She is also survived by three siblings Olivia Elam and husband Ed of Azle, Peggy Hibbs and husband Cecil Day of Coleman, and Larry McIntire and wife Dona of Rising Star. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, by her brothers Matt McIntire and Thomas McIntire, her sisters Barbara Jones and Linda Osburn.

When Judy’s children were young the phrase stay-at-home mom did not exist. It was usual for women to stay at home with their children while their husbands worked but even by the standards of the era Judy was an exceptional wife and mother. She did this not out of obligation but because of who she was. She was the rock of her family. Judy always put everyone else’s needs above her own.

Those same loving qualities found a new outlet with her grandsons Kolton and Tristen who were the light of her life. She instilled in them a foundation of confidence and fairness. While Judy’s family is grieving her loss, they are choosing to remember her in a way that honors her spirit.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the doctors, nurses and medical staff of Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood for their compassionate and professional care during this difficult time.

Graveside services will be held Saturday November 14, 2020 at 3:30 pm at Eastlawn Memorial Park in Early under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences, memories and tributes can be offered to the family at heartlandfuneralhome.net

Published on November 12, 2020