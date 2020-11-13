Conner Ray LaMadrid, infant son of Jonathan LaMadrid and Amanda Cisneros, of Valera, was born and died November 11, 2020 at Hendrick Medical Center of Brownwood.
The family will host a memorial service at a later time. Stevens Funeral Home of Coleman is in charge of arrangements.
He is survived by his parents, Jonathan LaMadrid and Amanda Cisneros of Valera; his brother, Landon LaMadrid of Valera; his sister, Alanna LaMadrid of Valera; paternal grandparents, Patty and Buddy Davis of May; maternal grandparents, Shelia Locke of Coleman and Rosendo Cisneros of Lubbock; and his great-grandmother, Jean Locke of Lubbock.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather and his great-grandparents.
Published on November 13, 2020