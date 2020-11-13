Conner Ray LaMadrid

Conner Ray LaMadrid, infant son of Jonathan LaMadrid and Amanda Cisneros, of Valera, was born and died November 11, 2020 at Hendrick Medical Center of Brownwood.

The family will host a memorial service at a later time. Stevens Funeral Home of Coleman is in charge of arrangements.

He is survived by his parents, Jonathan LaMadrid and Amanda Cisneros of Valera; his brother, Landon LaMadrid of Valera; his sister, Alanna LaMadrid of Valera; paternal grandparents, Patty and Buddy Davis of May; maternal grandparents, Shelia Locke of Coleman and Rosendo Cisneros of Lubbock; and his great-grandmother, Jean Locke of Lubbock.

He is preceded in death by his grandfather and his great-grandparents.

