Leo Lacey, Jr.

Leo Lacey, Jr. age 93, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 after a lengthy illness which he fought valiantly over the last 12 months with multiple health issues.

Leo was born at home to Leo Lacey and Eva Welch Lacey in Barksdale, Texas July 7, 1927 and faithfully served the Lord from a teenager in Camp Wood Baptist Church until his health did not permit him to do so. He graduated from Camp Wood High School in Camp Wood, Texas in 1945 and immediately joined the United States Navy. After his discharge in 1946-47, he attended Howard Payne University (HPU) in Brownwood, Texas where he received his B.A. in Education in 1950 and where he met his wife, Jane Black Lacey. After teaching school in the Camp Wood area for one year, he moved to Notrees, Texas and began working for Texaco Oil Company with future locations in Hobbs, New Mexico, Bogota, Columbia, South America and Angola and retired in the late 1990’s.

He met and married Faith A. Carr in Odessa, Texas in 1950 and had 2 children; a daughter, Deborah Gay Lacey (Owen) and a son, Michael Lynn Lacey. Michael was born prematurely at 7 months in Uvalde, Texas unexpectedly during his mother’s visit with Leo’s parents in Camp Wood, Texas. Michael preceded his father’s death at the age of 32 in Odessa, Texas in 1990.

Leo previously resided in Goldthwaite, Texas since 1988, with his wife, Jane Black Lacey, prior to becoming ill in November 2019. At the time of his death, Leo and Jane had lived in Abilene, Texas since August 2019. He had reunited with Jane in 1987 at the Howard Payne college reunion and were married in May of 1988.

He and Jane were volunteers at Howard Payne University and never missed a Homecoming event until this year. He loved the University and supported them throughout the years. In 2014 he was awarded the Medal of Service Award for his tireless dedication to civic and community events. He and Jane were honored as Grand Marshals in the Homecoming Parade in 2010. Leo was a letterman on the HPU Yellow Jackets track team from 1948 to 1950 as well as President of his senior class, a member of the Veterans Club and Future Teachers of America Club. In 2018, he was the HPU Sports Alumni of the Year.

In 2014, he was awarded the Purple Heart for his great Uncle in a ceremony in Goldthwaite, Texas, which he was immensely proud of. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Goldthwaite for several years. He and Jane were faithful members of the First Baptist Church in Goldthwaite.

Survivors include his daughter, Deborah Lacey Owen, of Piedmont, Oklahoma; his special niece, Barbara Carmon of San Angelo, Texas, who was more like a sister since his parents raised her in the same household growing up; his sons-in-law Dick Turman and his wife, Kim of Abilene, Texas and Tom Turman of Abilene, Texas; brother-in-law Layton Black and his wife Theresa of Goldthwaite, Texas; 4 grandchildren, Sean Owen and his wife, Katy of Palmer, Alaska, Shane Owen and his wife, Erin of Oklahoma City, Sabrina Kelley of The Woodlands, Texas, and Loni Lacey of Enid, Oklahoma; 9 great-grandchildren, Braiden and Emalee Owen of Palmer, Alaska; Gregory and Alexis Owen of Oklahoma City; Avery Owen of Norman, Oklahoma; Caroline Kelley of The Woodlands, Texas; James, Blayden and Lealand Lacey of Enid, Oklahoma; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jane Black Lacey, of 32 years who passed on October 25, 2020 of Abilene, Texas, parents Leo Lacey, Sr. and Eva Welch Lacey of Camp Wood, Texas; sisters Myrtle Barker of Artesia, New Mexico, Kathleen Womack of Nacogdoches, Texas, Virginia Alston of Camp Wood, Texas; son, Michael Lynn Lacey of Odessa, Texas, his grandson, Stacey James Owen of Yukon, Oklahoma, son-in-law, James Owen of Yukon, Oklahoma.

A special thank you to the wonderful staff, nurses, chaplains at Henrick Hospice in Abilene, Texas, for their loving care and support during his final days. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards Lyndale Memory Care and Wisteria Place for their care during these last 12 months. Thank you to Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home of Goldthwaite, Texas for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.

A memorial service will be Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 1 pm at Goldthwaite Baptist Church, 1319 Fisher Street, Goldthwaite, Texas 76844 with Pastor Doug Holtzclaw conducting the service. Graveside services to follow at Goldthwaite Cemetery.

Published on November 13, 2020