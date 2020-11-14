Joe Russell Stoval

Joe Russell Stovall, 69, of Brownwood, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. A visitation will be from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Heartland Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, November 15, 2020 in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park officiated by Doug Hurt.

Joe was born September 1, 1951 in Abilene to Bill and Joye Stovall. He graduated High School from Clyde and joined the US Marine Corp. Joe took pride in being a Marine. He was stationed in Okinawa, Japan and enjoyed getting to travel around and see that country. Joe worked most of his life driving trucks in the oil field moving drilling rigs and hauling crude oil for Permian, Pride & Sun Oil companies. After he retired in the oilfield, Joe started driving school and charter buses. He really enjoyed spending time with people that he would meet during the travels. Joe was a die-hard John Wayne fan, he never missed a show. Family was everything to Joe, spending time with them and doing things together. He loved all the family reunions. In his off time, he would go fishing, hunting and camping. He took the kids every year when they were growing up. Joe was always willing to lend a helping hand and you could depend on him for solid advice. The Blue Bell Ice cream company will miss his patronage.

Joe is survived by his beloved wife, Brenda Stovall of Brownwood; son, Jason and wife Misty Stovall of Early; daughter, Shiloh and husband Isaac DeLeon of Brownwood; grandchildren, Colton Davis of Zephyr, Levi Stovall, Marshall Stovall of Early, Mikey Sanford of Brownwood, McKayla DeLeon of early and Mackenzie DeLeon of Brownwood; brothers, Randy and James Stovall; sister, Heidi Snell of Weatherford; and his father, Bill Stovall of Brownwood.

Joe was preceded in death by his mother, Joye Horton and infant sons, Marshall & Ethan Stovall.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Combat Marine Outdoors, 6610 Malibu Dr., Houston, TX 77092 or at https://combatmarineoutdoors.org/

Published on November 14, 2020