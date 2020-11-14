Richard Harrison Dumas

Richard Harrison Dumas, age 81, of Early peacefully passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He lived an amazing and full life, and we celebrate that today.

Private Family Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com.

Richard was born on August 2, 1939, to David and Ella Mae (Tinkler) Dumas in Mereta, Texas. His first love was baseball. After graduating from Robert Lee High School in 1957 he played for Team USA in the Amateur World Series in Mexico City. He was also drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates as a pitcher, but he took a different path dedicating his life to his family.

He was very entrepreneurial having many businesses and real estate investments. For most of his life he was in the oil and gas business with a multi decade contract with Kohler. However, you would still find him at all his kids sporting events, piano recitals, school events and with 8 kids, that took some dedication! His kids have learned to appreciate the structure they had growing up.

After the passing of his first wife, Jamie Charlene Dumas, he met and married Judy Cooke Dumas; from this union they had a total of 8 children, becoming a “brady bunch family”.

Later in life, Richard loved traveling, went on cruises, trips to AZ for Christmas and Las Vegas! He would sit down for hours at a $2 blackjack table, always bet the minimum and chat with strangers. He also enjoyed golfing with his family.

Richard is survived by his wife, Judy Dumas; children, Jamie ReNai Vacek and husband Albert, Rick Dumas and wife Teri, Michael Dumas, Melody Dumas, Jeff Dumas, Matt Dumas and wife Wendy, Mark Dumas and partner Michelle Greene, and Daryle Dumas; 15 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by first wife, Jamie Charlene Dumas; brother, David Dumas; grandson, Todd Brown; and his parents, David and Ella Mae Dumas.

Heaven gained an angel. He is dearly loved and missed by the ones he left behind.

Published on November 14, 2020