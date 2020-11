Hazel Billings

Hazel Billings, 65, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, at home.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Eastlawn Memorial Park with Pastor Kelly Crenshaw officiating. No set visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Memorial donations can be made to New Beginnings Church (1001 Belle Plain Ave. Brownwood, Texas 76801). Condolences may be made at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com.

Published on November 16, 2020