Robert Thomas Kerr

On Saturday, November 14, Robert Thomas Kerr of Brownwood, Texas passed away.

Robert was born August 23, 1936 in Seminole, Oklahoma to Eva and John Kerr. He attended school in Brownwood and Coleman, Texas and graduated from Texas A&M, class of 1958 with a degree in Journalism which became his lifetime work. While attending Texas A&M he was editor of the school magazine, the Commentator. Upon graduation, he taught journalism and English at West Texas A&M University and East Texas State University, and served as editor of Amarillo Globe News for several years. In 1967, Robert and his family moved to Los Angeles, California, where he joined the Associated Press as a reporter, a position he held for 27 years, both in Los Angeles and later in Boulder, Colorado. In 1994, he retired to ranch in the Trickham area, fulfilling a lifelong dream.

Robert was the beloved husband to his wife, Marilyn Kerr, and the proud father to sons John Kerr and wife Jane of Monument, Colorado, James Kerr and wife Deborah of Westminster, Colorado, and William Kerr of Fredericksburg, Texas, and loving grandfather to granddaughters Julia, Emma, and Dena. He is also survived by his sister Kathryn and husband Harold Dotson, and nieces and nephews.

Known for his intellect and wit, Robert enjoyed his final 25 years on his Trickham ranch surrounded by his family, his books and his animals.

His family wishes to thank Dr. Amy Tindol for her many years of care, Solaris Hospice and Oak Ridge Manor.

Final arrangements for Robert Thomas Kerr are under the direction of the Davis-Morris Funeral Home.

Published on November 16, 2020