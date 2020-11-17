Marjorie Voleta Alexander

Marjorie Voleta Alexander, 96, of Star died Nov. 12, 2020 in Brownwood.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 in Hurst Ranch Cemetery in Star under the direction of Stacy-Wilkins Funeral home.

She was born April 12, 1924 in Hamilton County, Texas to Clarence and Maude Newton. She married William Alexander on May 30, 1942 in Evant, Texas. She was a member of Star Church of Christ. She was a rancher, a seamstress and a homemaker.

Survivors are her chldren, Vireta Parker and Troy Alexander, both of Troy; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband and seven siblings.

