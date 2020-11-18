Ann Cooley

A graveside funeral service for Ann Cooley, age 79, of Brownwood, will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Greenleaf Cemetery, with Pastor Brian Hall officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 5:00 until 7:00. Heartland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Ann passed from this life on Tuesday, November 17, 2020.

Annie Lee Whitsitt was born in Jack County on September 19, 1941 to John Thomas and Elsie Dee (King) Whitsitt. She married James F. “Big James” Cooley, Sr. on August 15, 1957 in Brownwood. Ann was a member of the Early Church of Christ.

Ann is survived by her sons, James Cooley, Jr. and fiancé Erin Pennington of Brownwood, Dalton Cooley and wife Carrie of Brownwood; five grandchildren, Brittany Cox and husband Casey of Waxahachie, Chris Cooley of Brownwood, Shelby Gough and husband Logan of Liberty Hill, Paige Moore and husband J.B., Tanner Cook and wife Brittany; four great-grandchildren, Carter and Cooper Cox, Kash and Beckham Gough, Maddox Moore, Breann and Shiner Cook; several nieces and nephews and her awesome caregivers, Beverly Smith and Fannie Staggs.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James in 2007, a grandson, Zachary Cooley, her siblings, Dessie McDonald, Laura Mae Richards, Joe Dalton Whitsitt and an infant sister.

