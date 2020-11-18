Elizabeth Delores Stewart

Elizabeth Delores (Crosby) Stewart, 76 of Round Rock, Texas, died November 16, 2020. She was born to Al and Cleo Crosby on January 22, 1944 in Coleman County. She was a member of Heritage Church in Clyde. She worked at an arts and craft store, as a bookkeeper at several car dealerships, and an addiction counselor to prisoners. She married Eddie Mac Stewart in 1995 in Austin.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her stepson.

She is survived by her brother Edgar Crosby of Round Rock; stepdaughter Karen (Stewart) Crockett of Sugar Land; and stepson Charles Stewart of Sonora.

A private family graveside service will be held Friday afternoon, November 20, 2020 in the Coleman City Cemetery under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.

Donations be made to the charity of your choice or the American Diabetes Association.

Remembrances may be made at www.livingmemorials.com.

