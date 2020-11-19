Barbara Elaine Franks Obituary

Barbara Elaine Franks, 77, of Brownwood went home to be with the Lord on November 16, 2020. Barbara was born May 28, 1943 in Brownwood to Joe Kerby, Sr. and Elsie Powers Kerby.

Barbara worked in the medical field as an LVN, Paramedic nurse and Registered Nurse. She graduated from Brownwood Nursing School in 1971 and became a Registered Nurse at Tarleton State University in 1986. She was an avid reader and member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

She is survived by her children Jamie Ho of Brownwood, Jim Grady and wife Debbie of Waco, Joe Grady and wife Kim of Bentonville, AR, Rex Franks and wife Cheryl of Brownwood and Karen Fleet and husband Dwight of Abilene.

Barbara is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Also surviving age her brothers Joe Kerby and wife Margaret of Zephyr, Artie Woodcox of Brownwood and her sister Tami Spearman and husband Rick of Brownwood.

She is preceeded in death by her husband Olen, her parents, her brother Robert Owens and son-in-law Kal Ho.

Funeral services, under the direction of the Davis-Morris Funeral Home, will be held on Friday, November 20 at 2:00 P.M. Visitation will be prior to the service at the Calvary Baptist Church in Brownwood.

