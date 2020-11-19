Hazel Billings

Hazel Billings, age 65, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at home.

Hazel was born on October 13, 1955, to Bobby and Virgie “Connie” (Towery) Dudley in Brownwood. She worked for Wilson's Cleaners for many years. Hazel loved to serve her Lord and Savior; she was a member of New Beginnings Church. Her family and grandchildren were her world.

Hazel is survived by her daughter, Kimberley Bentley of Round Rock; her son, Robert Smith and wife Hannah of Mullin; grandchildren: Madeline Smith and fiancé Seth Jones of San Angelo, Sadie Smith and significant other Harley Price of Brownwood, Taylor Smith and significant other Aleia Burket of Mullin, and Nate Bentley of Round Rock; and sister, Bobbie Petty and husband Stephen of Zephyr. She is also survived by other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bobby and Connie Dudley; brother, Jimmy Lee Dudley; and sister and brother-in-law, Margaret Keith and husband Edmund.

Graveside Services for Hazel will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Eastlawn Memorial Park with Pastor Kelly Crenshaw officiating. No set visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Memorial donations can be made in Hazel's name to New Beginnings Church (1001 Belle Plain Ave. Brownwood, Texas 76801). Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com.

