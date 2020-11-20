David Wiedebusch

Graveside services for David Wiedebusch, 72, of Goldthwaite will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at Caradan Cemetery in Mills County under the direction of Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home.

He died Nov. 19, 2020 at his home.

He was born June 19, 1948 in San Angelo, Texas to Vicgor and Vivian Wiedebusch. He married Linda Thurber on Sept, 28, 1968 in Mills County. He was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. He worked as a mechanic at the Ford House.

Survivors are his wife, Barbara Wiedebusch of Goldthwaite; children, Lora Slaughter, Deborah Snyder, Paul Wiedebusch and Russell Wiedebusch, all of Goldthwaite; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; adopted daughter Angel Reynolds of Goldthwaite; three adopted grandchildren; siblings, Vernon Wiedebusch of Bangs and Gary Wiedebusch and Christine Wiedebusch, both of Goldthwaite; stepdaughter, Elizabeth Doud of Early; and two step-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and four siblings.

