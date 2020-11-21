Carley Shaw

Carley Shaw, 88 of Brownwood died Thursday, November 19, 2020. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services.

She is survived by her two sons; Ed McMillian and Roland Roberts, both of Brownwood; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband and two children.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Corrine T. Smith Animal Shelter (3016 Milam Dr. Brownwood TX, 76801), or Good Samaritan Ministries (305 Clark ST. Brownwood TX, 76801). Online condolences can be made to the family at www.heartlandfuneralhome.net

Published on November 21, 2020