Jimmy Ray Wells Sr.

Jimmy Ray Wells Sr., 77, of Brownwood, went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 17, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held Monday November 23, 2020 at Jenkins Springs Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be held Monday November 23, 2020, 10am – 1pm at Brownwood Funeral Home

Jimmy was born June 15, 1943 to William Lenzy Wells and Billie Smoot Wells of Crane, TX. He received his primary education from Crane Independent School District. Shortly after, Jimmy began his career as a Truck Driver and continued trucking until his retirement.

In his spare time, Jimmy loved to fish. When his health began to fail, he discovered Facebook where he loved posting, making friends, and keeping in touch with everyone.

Jim married the love of his life, Linda Kelley Wells, on April 14, 1961. They separated and spent some time apart and over time they reunited and then remarried some years later on April 14, 1989 making sure they kept the same date as before. They resided together in Brownwood.

Jim was preceded in death by both parents, 2 sons; Jimmy Ray Wells Jr., Jason Wells, and 1 brother; W.L. Wells.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife Linda Wells, 3 sons; Ricky Wells (Ida) of Ft. Stockton, TX, Josh and Justin Wells of Kaufman, TX. 1 daughter; Josie Pearson of Kaufman, TX, 1 granddaughter; Tara Wells of San Angelo, 3 grandsons; Terrance Wells, Tanner Wells of Ft. Stockton, Franky McMahan of Abilene and his little Furry son, Tinky Wells. 2 brother in laws; Ed Kelley (Linda) of Early, Willard Kelley (Patty) of Stephenville, numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the nursing staff at Solaris Hospice and Home Health for the wonderful care they gave Jim. Maria, Ashley, Sara, Dawn, and Dewanna. Jim really loved you ladies. Thank you again so much.

Online Condolences may be made at www.brownwoodfuneralhome.net

Published on November 21, 2020