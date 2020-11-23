Diane Allen

Diane Allen, 81, of Coleman died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at her residence.

Visitation will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020 followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. at the Leaday Cemetery Pavilion. Burial will be in the Leaday Cemetery. Stevens Funeral Home of Coleman is in charge of arrangements.

A viewing will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, November 23, 2020 at the funeral home.

She was born June 23, 1939 in Mozelle to Gordon and Flora Monsey. She married Jerry Ralph Allen on March 16, 1960 at the Gouldbusk Methodist Church. She worked many years at the Coleman County Water Supply. She worked on the family farm. She was a member of the Leaday Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Allen of Gouldbusk; her sons, Kevin Allen of Coleman, James Allen of Mozelle, Danny Allen of May and Donny Allen of Voss; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters.

Memorials may be made to the Leaday Cemetery Association, 317 Trinity, Coleman, Texas 76834.

Published on November 23, 2020