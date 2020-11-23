Raye S. King

Raye S. King, 98, of Coleman died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Holiday Hill Nursing Home. Services will be held at a later date under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.

She was born January 27, 1922 to Montie and Bertie Duncan Stone in Cross Cut. She taught home economics at Coleman I.S.D., Star I.S.D and at Centennial School, where she also coached basketball. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Coleman. ,

Survivors include one daughter, Mitzi King Mays of Coleman; one sister, Dorise Watson of Midland; eight grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, a son,a sister, a grandson and a great-grandson.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 852, Coleman, Texas 76834 or the donor’s favorite charity.

Remembrances may be made at www.livingmemorials.com.

Published on November 23, 2020