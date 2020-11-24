Debbie Jo Morrison

Debbie Jo Morrison, 66, died Sunday, November 22, 2020, in Comanche, Texas.

She was born on September 9, 1954, in San Antonio, Texas, to Bobby Joe and Anna Rinehart. On June 7, 1973, she married Don Morrison at Lake Proctor, Texas. She was a Baptist.

She is survived by her husband, Don Morrison of Comanche; son, Dustin Morrison of Comanche; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister, sister, Patty Rinehart of De Leon.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bobby Joe and Anna Rinehart; and sister, Jeannie McCormick.

Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Comanche County, Texas, with Harold Higginbotham officiating.

