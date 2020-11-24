Ken W. Holubec

A graveside funeral service for Ken Holubec, 71, of Chandler, formerly of May, will be held at noon Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in the Wolf Valley Cemetery, under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home of Early.

He died at his home on Friday, November 20, 2020.

He was born on January 18, 1949, in Texas City, to Clifton and Ruby Holubec He worked in warehouse management, shipping and receiving and delivery. On May 7, 1976, he married Polly Anna Roberds in Irving. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of May.

He is survived by his brother, Cliff Holubec.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

Memorials be made to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be left at heartlandfuneralhome.net

Published on November 24, 2020