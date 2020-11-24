Marie Sarah Ann Fryer

Graveside services for Marie Sarah Ann Fryer, 91, of Goldthwaite will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home.

She died Nov. 23, 2020 in Goldthwaite.

She wad born July 11, 1929 in Mullin to George and Annie Fryer. She was a member of the Assembly of God church. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by her children, Annie Ann Wiedebusch of Goldthwaite, Annie Tittle of Waco and George Moore of Goldthwaite; 19 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three sons, two great-grandsons and three brothers.

Published on November 24, 2020