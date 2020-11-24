Terry Scott Miles

Graveside services for Terry Scott Miles, 57, of Houston will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home.

He died Nov. 20, 2020 in Houston.

He was born Feb.6, 1963 in Fort Worth, Texas to Richard and Kay Miles. He married Violetta Savova on Aug. 30, 1998 in Houston. He was a Methodist. He worked as a HVAC designer.

He is survived by his wife, Violetta Miles of Houston; children, Alex Miles of Houston and Denny Drankin of Vancouver, Canada; his parents, Richard and Sharon Miles of Star; and his brother, Tim Miles of Star.

Published on November 24, 2020