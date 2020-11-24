William C. Reed

William C. Reed, 88, of Midland, Texas, died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Texas Veterans Home in Big Spring, Texas.

He was an Army veteran. He married Linda Ann Glasgow on December 3, 1955 in Comanche, Texas. He went on to work for Floway Submersible Water Pumps. He was a member of the Cuthbert Avenue Baptist Church in Midland.

He is survived by his two daughters, Cheryl Simmons of Midland, Texas and Julie Bumpus of Kerrville, Texas; one son, William C. Reed Jr. of Midland, Texas; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Christine Steed of DeLeon, Texas and Pearl Swafford of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and two brothers, Mansel Reed of Stephenville, Texas and Travis Reed of Odessa, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one grandson, Cory Simmons and two brothers.

Visitation will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Pendergrass Cemetery in Comanche County under the direction of Comanche Funeral Home.

Condolences may be made at www.comanchefh.com

Published on November 24, 2020