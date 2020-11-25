arol Shaw

A graveside service for Carol Shaw, 86, of Goldthwaite will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home.

She died Nov. 24, 2020 in Hamilton.

She was born June 28, 1932 in San Saba, Texas to Omer and Edith Shaw. She was a retired beautician.

She is survived by her daughter, Latricia Parker of Lampasas, Texas, two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and her sister, Patsy Jackson of San Antonio, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters.

