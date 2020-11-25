Carl Avery Rhone

Carl Avery Rhone, 74, of Abilene died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Hendrick Hospice Care. A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Midway Cemetery, near the Hodges Community in Jones County, with Rev. Jeff Robinson officiating. Services are under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home, Coleman.

He was born January 2, 1946 in Coleman to Henry Lawrence Rhone and Edna Pearl Ingram Rhone. On August 17, 1964, he married Joyce Laverne Farquhar in Abilene. He worked as a truck driver for Culligan Water Company. He also drove for a co-op in Arkansas.

He is survived by his children, Anna Beck of Carrollton, Carol Fortney of Luling, Karla Mason of Luling, Sherry Reed of Abilene and Lawrence Rhone of San Antonio; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, eight siblings and one granddaughter.

Remembrance may be made at www.livingmemorials.com.

Published on November 26, 2020