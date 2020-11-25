Jo Ann Pirtle Harrison

Jo Ann Pirtle Harrison, 89, formerly of Spur died November 21, 2020.

She was born in Anton, Texas on March 20, 1931 to J.B. “Doc” and Veo Pirtle. She married Grady Joe Harrison on October 14, 1949. She worked in banking as a secretary. She also worked as the advertising director for the Texas Spur. She was a member of the Spur First United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her two sons, Joe Charles “Chuck” Harrison and David Malone Harrison; a brother, Rodney Pirtle; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and sister.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Spur First United Methodist Church, to the Dickens County Friends of the Library, toward efforts to eliminate child abuse and neglect, or to a charity of choice.

A graveside memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at the Coleman City Cemetery Pavilion. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.

Remembrances may be made at www.livingmemorials.com.

Published on November 26, 2020