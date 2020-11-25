Wanda Hastings

A graveside service for Wanda Hastings, 82, of Round Rock will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home.

She died Nov. 25, 2020 in Round Rock.

She was born Nov. 2, 1938 to Solly and Nora Featherstone. She married Willie Jay Stinnett, who preceded her in death. She later married Everett Hastings. She was retired from Texas Instruments.

She is survived by her husband, Everett Hastings of Round Rock; her son, Ricky Stinnett of Round Rock; two daughters, Jaydra Corneau of Jarrell, Texas and Lisi Chuey of Hutto, Texas; 10 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and four siblings.

Published on November 25, 2020