Edna Parent

Edna Parent, 83, died Monday, November 30, 2020, in De Leon, Texas.

She was born on June 5, 1937, in Bethel, North Carolina, to Oscar and Lillian (Bland) Stalls. On December 8, 2002, she married Almon Louis Parent Sr., in Toyohvale Texas. She worked as a Licensed Vocational Nurse.

She is survived by her son, Donny Beville of Comanche; daughters, Brenda Almasri of Tarboro, North Carolina, and Barbara Harper of Bakersville, California; nine grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Lillian Stalls.

Condolences may be offered on line at www.comanchefh.com

Published on November 30, 2020