Geneva Johnson

Geneva Lou (Gilbreath) Johnson, 74, died Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Greenleaf Cemetery. There is not set visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation (www.kidney.org/donation); American Lung Association (www.lung.org); or any favorite local charity. Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com.

Published on November 30, 2020