Harold Ray Snow

Harold Ray Snow, formerly of Bangs, Texas passed away in Clifton’s Sunset Home on November 25, 2020, at the age of 87. A graveside service for Harold Ray will be held at the Bangs Cemetery on Monday, November 30, at 2 p.m. with arrangements by Clifton Funeral Home.

Harold Ray was born on July 2, 1933, to Claude and Ima Snow, the youngest of three siblings. He graduated from Bangs High School in 1952 and joined the US Army in 1953, serving in Korea and Japan until 1955.

A painter and handyman, Harold Ray enjoyed spending time outdoors working and fishing. He engaged in woodworking projects, kept his classic pickup trucks in immaculate condition, and devoted himself to spoiling his dogs, saying “You wouldn’t have ‘em if you couldn’t spoil ‘em.” Harold Ray loved his music, Bob Wills and Jimmie Rodgers in particular, and was an avid watcher of the Mollie B. Polka Party on RFD TV. He was known for his kind and helpful nature, often delivering groceries and the like to elderly members of his community. He was proud of his family history, how his ancestors had traveled about in covered wagons. A natural storyteller with an unending sense of humor, he especially loved telling stories of family and friends with embellishments so that they became tall tales all could laugh about. Even throughout his health issues later in life, he found a way to make light of situations and make people laugh. A man who knew how to find joy in the simpler things of life, Harold Ray seemed happiest spending time with family and friends or just listening to the birds in the trees while petting his beloved dogs.

Harold Ray was preceded in death by his parents Claude and Ima Snow, sister Margaret Nell Cullum, and brother Carl Joe Snow. He is survived by his family: daughter Vikki (Mason) Moore and husband David; grandchildren Justin Moore and wife Jamie and Kristin McGinnis and husband Drew; great-grandchildren Braxton Moore and Charles, Michael, and John McGinnis; nephews Paul Cullum, James Snow and wife Teresa, Duane Snow and family, and Terry Snow and wife Tamara; great-nephew Teeson Snow; great-nieces Chloe Snow and Trinity Snow.

Published on November 30, 2020