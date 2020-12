Sylvia Stutesman

Sylvia Stutesman, age 64, of Brownwood died Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood.

Graveside services for will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, at Eastlawn Memorial Park with Bill Slaymaker officiating; no visitation will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Published on November 30, 2020