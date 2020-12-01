Andy Villalba,

Andy Villalba, 55, died Sunday, November 29, 2020, in Brownwood, Texas.

He was born April 23, 1965, in Fort Stockton, Texas, to Andres C., Sr., and Mary (Sosa) Villalba. On January 1, 1991, he married Margie Young. He was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church in Fort Stockton.

He is survived by his wife, Margie Wilson Villalba of Sidney; parents, Andres C. “Big Andy” and Mary Villalba of Fort Stockton; sons, Wes Young of Blanco and Brett Lee Young of Midland;five grandchildren; and sisters, Sylvia Villalba of Midland, Lorie Ward of Fort Stockton, Cynthia Rodriguez of Fort Stockton and Andrea Smith of San Antonio.

Visitation will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at Comanche Funeral Home.

Visitation will also be from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Church in Fort Stockton, followed by a Rosary at 10 a.m.

Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Church with Father Lorenzo Hatch officiating. Burial will be in Fort Stockton Catholic Cemetery.

Published on December 01, 2020