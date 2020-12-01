Barbara Jean Green

In Loving Memory

July 13th 1962 – November 2020

Barbara Jean Green, 58, passed away in November in Eastland, Texas. Barbara was born in Wichita Falls, Texas, on July 13th, 1962. She is survived by her mother Pauline Scheuren, her husband Tommy Green, her siblings Ronnie Scheuren, Cathy Scheuren, and Daniel Brock, and her daughters Holly and Casey Jessup, and was preceded in death by her brother Tommy Scheuren, her daughter Brandy Mae Jessup, her father Ron Scheuren, and former husband Larry Jessup.

Funeral services will be performed in the Nimrod Community at Pisgah Cemetery on CR 569 on Friday, December 4 at 2p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Cook’s Children Hospital in Barbara’s name.

Those who knew her, knew Barbara was an avid hunter and loved the outdoors. Every year, she would wait patiently for the perfect buck, always looking to get one bigger than Tommy’s or Ronnie’s. She always preferred being outside on an adventure, constantly pointing out clouds, sunsets, and stars. Barbara also loved being surrounded by friends and family and was the life of any party, always making everyone feel welcome with a big smile and infectious laugh. But Barbara was most proud of her family, always putting her daughters first, planning family vacations, and hosting many Thanksgivings and Christmases.

Barbara’s big personality and sparkling smile will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.

Published on December 01, 2020