Kenneth Treadway

Kenneth Treadway, 77, of Early died Sunday, November 29, 2020, in San Antonio.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Eastlawn Memorial Park with David Barnum officiating; visitation will be held prior to services from 1 to 2 p.m. at the cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Published on December 01, 2020