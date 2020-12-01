Rex Reynolds

Rex Reynolds, 88, of Coleman, died Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the Coleman County Medical Center.

He was born February 15, 1932 in Brady to Jack Reynolds and Blanche Prickett Reynolds. He was an Army veteran. He married Nina Carter on July 23, 1954 in Hobbs, New Mexico. He was a member of the member of the First Baptist Church in Coleman. He worked for Conoco Oil Company as a pumper.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife.

He is survived by his sons, Luke Reynolds of Sanger and Paul Reynolds of Coleman; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Coleman Youth Association, P.O. Box 495, Coleman, Texas 76834.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Remembrances may be made at www.livingmemorials.com.

Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Published on December 01, 2020