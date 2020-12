Richard T. Sharpe

Funeral services for Richard Sharpe, 80, of Brownwood will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020, at First Baptist Church Brownwood. Burial will follow in the Indian Creek Cemetery under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home.

He died Monday, November 30, 2020 in Brownwood.

Published on December 01, 2020