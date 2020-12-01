Teresa Ann Moring

Teresa Ann Moring died November 29, 2020.

She was born January 30, 1952 in Lubbock, Texas. She had a 25-year acting career and worked as a therapist in British social services, and later in social services in the United States.

She was predeceased by her parents and brother.

She is survived by a brother, John Joseph Moring of Columbia, South Carolina and sister, Molly Moring Argo of Lantana, Texas.

Heartland Funeral Home is assisting the family with a private burial at Eastlawn Memorial Park, Early, Texas.

Condolences may be made at heartlandfuneralhome.net

Published on December 01, 2020