Ann C. Bailiff

Ann C. Bailiff, age 76, of Brownwood passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Private Family Services for Ann will be held. She will be laid to rest at Indian Creek Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home.

Ann was born on September 25, 1944, to Monte and J.D. Trice in Amarillo. She enjoyed riding horses and loved to research genealogy. Ann and her husband, James, were foster parents, fostering 63 children over the years. In 2001, they received Parents of the Year Award for the State of Texas. Ann was also the Secretary of the State of Texas Foster Family Association.

Ann is survived by her husband, James Bailiff of Brownwood; her children; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and 1 brother. She was preceded in death by 2 sons; and her parents.

Published on December 02, 2020