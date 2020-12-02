Bill Evridge

Bill Evridge, 69, died Monday, November 30, 2020, in Waco, Texas.

He was born December 2, 1950, in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Tom and Catherine (Cauley) Evridge. On February 18, 1978, he married Cheryl White in Abilene, Texas. He worked as the Director of The Print Shop at Texas State Technical College in Waco.

He is survived by his, Cheryl Evridge of Waco; sons, Joshua Evridge of Waco and Jeremy Evridge of Phoenix, Arizona; brother, Kim Evridge of Mansfield; and two granddaughters.

He was preceded in death by his paren and brother.

Visitation will be at Comanche Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, 2020.

Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery in Comanche.

Condolences may be offered at www.comanchefh.com

Published on December 02, 2020