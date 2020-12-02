Hershell Vern Ballard

Hershell Vern Ballard, 82, died December 1, 2020.

He was born south of Fisk, Texas on December 15, 1937 to the late Perry Rosco and Mary Rennie (Lambright) Ballard. He married Teddy Zane (Gray) Ballard on June 29, 1957. He worked as a field service mechanic for the Abilene Caterpillar dealer and farmed and ranched.

He is survived by his wife, Teddy Ballard of Coleman; son Mike of Weatherford; two grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and one sister Jewell Crenshaw of Lubbock.

One brother and three sisters preceded him in death.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Gouldbusk Cemetery Pavilion under the direction of Stevens Funeral Home.

Donations can be made to the Gouldbusk Cemetery, Gouldbusk, Texas or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 (www.alz.org).

Remembrances may be made at www.livingmemorials.com.

Published on December 02, 2020