Kenneth Treadway

Kenneth Treadway, age 77, of Brownwood joined his Lord and Savior in heaven Sunday, November 29, 2020, after several months of declining health Kenneth past from this earth peacefully with his wife, Shirley, of 58 years and their children by his side.

Graveside Services for Kenneth will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Eastlawn Memorial Park with David Barnum officiating; visitation will be held prior to services from 1 to 2 p.m. at the cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.

Kenneth was born on February 18, 1943, in Walker County, Alabama to Raymond and Pauline (Tucker) Treadway; the oldest of three children. Kenneth attended Brownwood High School where he excelled in Track and Field. He followed in his dad's footsteps going into the Paint & Body shop business as an auto body repair man. Kenneth worked as an auto repairman from the age of 16 until he retired at the age of 63 due to health issues. Shortly after retirement he began the toughest fight of his life as diabetes and heart disease took hold of his body. With determination and all the strength he had, Kenneth fought a very long battle with the help of his family.

Kenneth enjoyed his time outdoors. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Anytime was a good time to share stories that would become more elaborate over time, the fish became bigger and the deer scored higher.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Pauline Treadway; his sisters, Paulette and Wynette; maternal grandparents, Rindy and Benton Tucker; paternal grandparents, A.T. and Mertie Treadway.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Shirley (Babbitt) Treadway; his daughters, Alisa Johnson and husband Donny, Teresa Cadenhead and husband Chris; son, Damon Treadway and partner Barry Kidd; 5 grandchildren: Cody Johnson and wife Mary Jo, Cade Johnson and wife Victoria, Kinsey Barnett and husband Brenner, Justin Cadenhead and wife Abby, Jordan Cadenhead Ketter and husband Patrick; and 5 great-grandchildren: Rhett Rowan Cadenhead, Savannah Cadenhead, Mac and Hudson Johnson, Wyatt Cadenhead Ketter and soon to join them Hayes Barnett. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives, and his friends.

In Lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com.

Published on December 02, 2020