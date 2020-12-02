Richard T. Sharpe

Richard T. Sharpe, 80, passed away after a brief illness Monday, November 30, 2020. He was born September 9, 1940, in Weatherford, Texas. He was the only son of Roy and Lottie Sharpe. He graduated from Weatherford High School in 1958, Texas Tech in 1962, and Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at SMU in 1968. He was married to Cherry Shaw on August 2, 1965.

Richard began his banking career in 1962 as Vice-President of the First National Bank Weatherford. In 1965, he moved to Brownwood and became the executive Vice-President of the First National Bank Brownwood. In 1971, he became the President and CEO of Coleman County State Bank and returned to Brownwood in 1972, becoming the President of First National Bank, which later became Republic Bank. In 1984, Richard became the President and CEO of Citizens National Bank Brownwood, retiring in 1995.

Being a rancher was always his true dream, which he made come true. He always said he became a banker to support his ranching habit. While he took pride in raising cattle, he also had a passion to use the land for optimal grassland management. He always truly felt himself a cowboy at heart. As a young boy, he would ride his Shetland pony to the movies on the town square each Saturday. He continued his love for horseback riding as an adult, riding for both the Sheriff’s Posse for both Parker and Brown Counties. He incorporated his cowboy ways into his banking career by wearing his trademark cowboy hat and boots each day with his suit. He was always happiest at the ranch in Indian Creek, Texas.

Richard was very active within the community, serving on many committees, including a member of the Board of Trustees of Howard Payne University for 28 years, Brownwood Economic Development Corporation, Brooke Ramey Foundation, Brownwood Chamber of Commerce, Rotary Club, Baptist General Convention of Texas Executive Committee, United Way, and the Douglas MacArthur Academy of Freedom. He was also a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Brownwood, serving as a past deacon and member of various committees.

Richard is survived by son and family, Carter, Kristi, Mabrey, Emma and Graham; son and family, Brad, Christen, Ellis, and William; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cherry, and his parents, Roy and Lottie Sharpe.

Services will be Sunday, December 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Brownwood under the care of Heartland Funeral Home. Interment will be held at the Indian Creek Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Sharpe Endowed Scholarship at HPU, Office of Advancement, PO Box 2369 Brownwood, TX 76804; Ray C. Mowery Endowment Scholarship at Texas Tech University, http://donate.give2tech.com/?fid=2881-44-1930; or First Baptist Church, Brownwood, TX.

Condolences, memories and tributes can be offered to the family online at heartlandfuneralhome.net

Published on December 02, 2020