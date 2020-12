Robert Edward 'Ed' Lee

Robert Edward “Ed” Lee, 86, of Brownwood died Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Memorial services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Toby Castleberry officiating; private burial will be held at a later date. No set visitation.

Published on December 02, 2020